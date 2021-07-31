With eyes full of tears, Josie Boyle, 16, prepared to say goodbye to her beloved goat, Gabe, on Friday at the Dubuque County Fair.
Josie has shown livestock as a 4-H member for seven years. She lives with her family on a farm in Peosta, Iowa, where she raises and cares for her animals.
Gabe sold for a little more than $500 — $5.50 per pound — during an auction Friday morning at the fairgrounds in Dubuque.
“I take the halter off,” Josie said as she wiped her eyes with her shirt. “Then, the goat goes one way, and you go the other.”
Young 4-H members were surrounded by dozens of onlookers, including supportive family members and interested bidders, as they presented their animals and, in many cases, prepared to part ways with them.
Before the auction, Josie’s mother, Angie Boyle, stood near her daughter as they talked about Gabe’s “cool personality” and how sweet of an animal he is.
“Gabe is a family favorite goat,” Angie said. “It’ll be tough to see him go.”
Josie said she likes to reminisce about animals she has shown in previous years by looking at photos and videos of her time in the ring with them.
Brothers Luke Wessels, 14, and Matt Wessels, 12, from Zwingle, Iowa, sold two sheep each. They spent about two hours every day with their animals.
“I hope they get a good price, but it’s hard to let them go,” Luke said as he described his feelings when in the ring for auction time.
Matt’s sheep were sold for more than $1,200 total. Luke received nearly $700 for one sheep.
For his second sheep, Luke decided to donate the proceeds to Research for the Kids, a local organization that supports University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital’s research on brain tumors and heart defects.
The sheep sold for $19 per pound, raising a grand total of $2,470.
Cascade resident Eva Madsen, 14, said she mostly lives with her grandfather, Bob Lucas, in Worthington for the summer so she can raise her sheep, which live on Lucas’ farm.
“I might have to buy (Eva’s sheep) if the price isn’t high enough,” Lucas said, stating he hoped the sheep would go for above the market price of about $260 per sheep.
Noting that his granddaughter did well in her first year of selling 4-H animals, Lucas said he didn’t have to step in to purchase the animals.
In total, Eva’s two sheep, named Willow and Moonshine, sold for more than $930. She kissed each sheep on its head before the animals left on a trailer.
The 4-H swine were unable to be auctioned off this year because there was no buyer, explained Danielle Connolly, a member of the swine committee, so baskets of goodies were sold instead.
“All the proceeds will be split between the kids (who showed swine),” Connolly said.
Danielle Connolly’s husband, Jude Connolly, spent a total of $1,500 on two baskets. The Connollys have three children who show swine for 4-H.
“I feel so good,” Jude Connolly said about purchasing the baskets. “I think 4-H teaches them life lessons. ... They get to work in groups, teams, but yet there’s also a sense of competition.”