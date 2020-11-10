FARLEY, Iowa — Farley American Legion Post 656 will host a Veterans Day service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at All Veterans Memorial Square. There will be no programs in schools this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Farley Veterans Day service set for Wednesday
erik.hogstrom@thmedia.com
