The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Robert J. Purvine-Busler, 47, of 1805½ Jackson St., was arrested at 4:39 p.m. Friday at his residence on a charge of escape. Court documents state that Purvine-Busler failed to return to a state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Aug. 19.
- Terry L. Moriston, 41, of 4514 Lark Drive, was arrested at 4:22 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of Oriole Drive on a charge of third-degree burglary.
- Sharon A. Carner, 59, of 1470 Washington St., was arrested at 11:47 a.m. Friday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Carner assaulted Carol B. Krieg, 44, of the same address.
- Tobias C. Sarazin, 32, of 476 Lowell St., was arrested at 10:19 a.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and domestic assault with strangulation. Court documents state that Sarazin assaulted Sara L. Rooney, 28, of the same address.
- Chelsea L. Brown, 26, of Clinton, Iowa, was arrested at 5:02 a.m. Sunday at Best Western Plus Dubuque Hotel & Conference Center, 3100 Dodge St., on charges of domestic assault with injury and public intoxication. Court documents state that Brown assaulted Matthew M. Mills, 30, of Andover, Iowa, at the hotel.
Kevin S. Fink, 59, of 3270 Cider Ridge, was arrested at 8:16 p.m. Friday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury, first-degree harassment and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Fink assaulted Elizabeth S. Fink, 55, of the same address.