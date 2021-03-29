PEOSTA, Iowa — A Northeast Iowa Community College program has been ranked among the best in the nation.
The school’s Associate of Applied Science program for health information technology was named first in the U.S. among community colleges and second among all college and university programs in the field by Intelligent.com, according to a press release.
The release states that the ranking follows an assessment of 2,277 accredited colleges and universities and was calculated by a scoring system that considers student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third-party evaluations. Schools with comparable programs were ranked on a scale of 0 to 100, with NICC’s online health information technology program scoring 97.81.