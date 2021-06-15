Clarke University leaders plan to raise their minimum wage to $15 an hour and cap the president’s salary based on the school’s lowest-paid full-time employee.
The measures are part of a new compensation plan announced by school officials last week, effective this month with the start of the college’s fiscal year.
“We want people to stay at Clarke,” said Jane Daly Seaberg, chairwoman of Clarke’s Board of Trustees. “We want people to stay in Dubuque to work, and we (are not only) honoring our core value of justice with this move, we think this is good for Dubuque as well.”
The salary of Clarke’s president will be frozen while the plan is implemented. After that time, the president’s salary will be capped at no more than 10 times the pay of the school’s lowest-paid full-time employee, according to a press release.
The plan also calls for Clarke officials to adjust employee compensation “at levels within or above” the second quartile of peer colleges in the state by 2023. By 2026, school leaders will raise their minimum wage for full-time workers to $15 an hour. By 2027, officials will adjust compensation to median levels or higher compared to peer institutions.
Seaberg and Clarke President Thom Chesney said the plan was adopted after an examination of equity in employee pay.
“What we found was some people are clearly at median or where they should be from the market point of view, but there were people, in particular our essential workers, custodial staff and food service workers and others on campus, who were below,” Seaberg said.
Chesney said essential workers will be among those most impacted by the new compensation plan, noting that the lower range of full-time staff make $10 to $12 an hour. Other impacts will show up in pockets of employees depending on their situation.
“We wanted to make sure that we’re not an employer that is not meeting a living wage standard for our employees and to put that in writing with timing,” Chesney said.
He also noted that the university cannot be stagnant in its compensation if it wants to remain competitive in hiring.
“While not seeking to run out and immediately get to the high end, be the highest compensating employer in Iowa, … aiming for the middle, being at the median overall is a fair target,” Chesney said.
Chesney and Seaberg said the compensation plan will add more than $500,000 to Clarke’s budget in its first two years. College leaders are looking at ways to spread out that increase across different revenue streams so it doesn’t fall on the backs of students.
“The board believes that we are being true to Clarke,” Seaberg said. “We’re being true to our people, and this will position us well long-term, I believe, to do the work that we need to do both for students but also for our community.”