Two people were hurt — one seriously — in a crash on Feb. 3 on fog-shrouded U.S. 151 outside Dubuque.
Patrick J. Dillon, 34, of Jackson, Miss., was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, and Nicholas D. Cunzenheim, 23, of Hiawatha, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to a report issued by the Iowa State Patrol.
Authorities made the report available Tuesday. The Telegraph Herald made repeated attempts to obtain information the day of the crash and in subsequent days.
The report states that Dillon was traveling west on Skyline Road at about 6:50 a.m. Feb. 3 when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with the highway in foggy conditions. Dillon’s vehicle collided with Cunzenheim’s vehicle, which was traveling north on U.S. 151. Dillon was extricated from his vehicle.
Emergency communication scanner traffic indicated that dense fog had produced near-zero visibility in the area at the time of the crash.