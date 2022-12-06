CORRECTED: An earlier version of this story included incorrect salary information for the Dubuque County attorney and auditor.
The Dubuque County Compensation Board has recommended salary increases for elected officials and deputies for next fiscal year that closely mirror recent inflation rates.
During its annual meeting Monday, the board recommended a 7% increase for the county attorney, auditor, supervisors and treasurer and an 8% increase for the county recorder and sheriff. The board is made up of representatives appointed by county elected officials in each office.
The proposed increases would add a total of $46,815 in salaries for the elected officials if accepted by the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors. But the total increase in salary cost to the county would be far more because most departments have deputies or supervisors whose salaries would need to be increased at the same rate as their elected department heads — 16 under the sheriff, seven under the auditor, four under the treasurer and two under the recorder.
If supervisors wish to reduce the recommended increases, they must do so equally across positions. The only exception is the rate of increase to their own salaries, which they can reduce as much as they wish.
In developing their recommendation, compensation board members are required to consider cost-of-living increases. For that, members looked at the year-over-year consumer price index increase, which the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics put at 7.2%, and Social Security’s cost-of-living adjustment, which was 8.7%.
Due to historic inflation this year, those indicators are much higher than in a typical year, which board members noted.
“The cost of living is not going to go down,” said J.C. Weber, a new member of the board representing the county treasurer’s office. “So, with the cost of living continuing to go up, we need to keep up.”
The consumer price index is “a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services,” according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The 7.2% increase in the index from the end of fiscal year 2021 to the end of fiscal year 2022 equated to an average increase of $19 per week, or $988 for a full year.
The proposed salary increases for elected officials range from $3,670 to $11,288 for the full fiscal year.
The compensation board also must consider how officials’ salaries match up with the county’s population rank. Dubuque County’s population recently dropped from the eighth- to the ninth-largest in Iowa. Meanwhile, the Dubuque County attorney, auditor, supervisors and treasurer had the seventh-highest salaries in the state compared to their counterparts in other counties, while recorder and sheriff were the eighth highest.
Board members said they wanted to keep salary rankings in the seventh- to ninth-highest range. Kristin Dietzel, who represented the county auditor again this year, said the board had no way of knowing how high inflation would drive recommendations from other counties’ compensation boards.
“Given the inflation and cost-of-living increases, I would imagine other counties are doing what we are, trying to keep up,” she said. “And it looks like we’ve just gained some ground on the rank, so we don’t want to lose that. We would be in the same position again.”
Last year, the board recommended record-high increases — 15% for sheriff; 10% for county attorney, recorder and treasurer; and 9% for the county auditor. That was the fourth year running in which the sheriff’s representative — most recently former Sheriff Ken Runde — advocated for a double-digit increase for that position. For years, the Dubuque County sheriff’s salary rank was significantly lower than the county’s population rank.
The Board of Supervisors denied those recommendations in earlier years, scaling back all of the recommended increases to decrease the recommendation for sheriff. However, the supervisors approved the compensation board’s recommendations for the current fiscal year.
Runde said at the time that if the supervisors brought the sheriff’s salary up to better mirror the county’s population ranking, he would be content with more modest increases moving forward. At Monday’s meeting, Runde kept his recommendation for sheriff near the board’s recommendation for other officials.
The board recommended an 8% increase for the sheriff and recorder because they were currently at a lower salary ranking than the other officials.
The supervisors will consider the board’s recommendation as they begin to build their budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
“This is that gala event that kicks off the budgetary process,” said County Project Manager Ed Raber, who offered staff support for the compensation board’s annual meeting.
(3) comments
TH. Several of these salary numbers are incorrect. I would suggest someone review them.
Thanks for alerting us to this issue. We are working to correct this and will update the story as soon as we can.
Short staffed drivers for Snow/Maintenance\Garbage, but can give them all 7% raises.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.