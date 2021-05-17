Crime-related news accounted for the most-read article and three of the top four on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.
Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from May 10 through Sunday.
1.) Dubuque County jury finds man not guilty of charges for fight with officer
2.) Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in crash near Cascade
3.) Dubuque County supervisors repeal mask mandate
4.) Police: Dubuque man arrested for sexual abuse of girl
5.) Biz Buzz: Bellevue retail store opens; new burger option in Dubuque; retail store opens new location
6.) Authorities: 3 from Dubuque injured in crash caused by intoxicated driver
7.) Parent company of Dubuque nursing home to repay $214,000 over COVID-19 infections, employee practices
8.) Dubuque man given 30-year sentence for sexual abuse of girl
9.) Iowa to end participation in federal pandemic-related jobless-benefit programs
10.) Biz Buzz Monday: Local boutique launches satellite location in casino