The phones at Dubuque barbershops and salons are ablaze with customers eager to grab the first opening.
Hair, now shaggy, needs trimming and grayed roots demand color. The lack of a professional’s steady hand for two months is evident on the heads of tri-state residents.
“It’s really great to see my team again,” said Barb Hohmann, who along with Carole Nauman, owns and operates Amirage Salon, which recently reopened. “You build a lot of relationships over the 20-something years we’ve been in business.”
The excitement was stirred by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ announcement last week that establishments could reopen Friday after a state-mandated shutdown, imposed March 22 to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Some establishments are now booked through July.
With their doors open, business operators must navigate a bevy of safety regulations that promote physical distancing while working in a profession that requires an artist’s touch.
“We were glad we were closed because it was scary, but it’s devastating also being a business owner — so many unknowns,” Hohmann said. “How will we take care of our staff? How will we take care of our guests? How will we be able to survive this?”
SAFETY MEASURES
After wearing her hair in a ponytail and bun for two months, Dubuque resident Mercedez Rohrs was eager to sit in her stylist’s chair at Embrace Salon in Dubuque.
She had her hair colored and new eyelash and hair extensions applied Monday and Wednesday.
“I think it’s really good for mental health to get back and have the good conversation with the stylist,” Rohrs said. “It’s been way too long.”
She was impressed with the salon’s precautions.
The Iowa Department of Public Health requires that barbershops and salons operate by appointment only and at no more than 50% capacity. Customers also must remain six feet apart.
The state’s cosmetology regulatory board has issued reopening guidelines and many Dubuque establishments require that their customers wear masks, wait outside until the start of their appointments, sign a liability waiver, have their temperature taken upon entry and clean their hands before sitting down.
Chairs and equipment are disinfected between each appointment and fresh aprons provided.
Several businesses, such as Fringe Salon in Dubuque, have installed plexiglass dividers at the cash register and between shampoo bowls.
The new mandates, which remain in effect until May 28 unless extended by the governor, come at a cost — not only in supply expenses and capacity reduction, but also the time it takes to deep clean between customer visits.
“We are booked solid as we can be, but it’s a slower pace for customers coming in,” Hohmann said. “Moving forward, depending on how long this takes, it is quite scary because our overhead hasn’t been cut in half.”
CUSTOMER DEMAND
Great Clips, traditionally a walk-in establishment, has been beset by lines, sometimes requiring customers to wait outside an hour or more.
“It’s an extra level of stress right now,” said Sam Reges, a franchisee who operates 18 locations in northeast Iowa with her family. “Our goal is to get to everyone as quickly as we can.”
Some Great Clips locations remain closed because employees do not feel comfortable returning to work, she said, and the business is not requiring them to do so.
“We are taking the approach to give our staff the option,” Reges said.
Tia Dalsing, Embrace Salon owner, has received inquiries from prospective clients seeking appointments after they were unable to obtain one at their usual salon.
“We are not going to take new clients,” she said. “We want to respect salons that didn’t open. We want to support our stylist community.”
Dalsing encourages customers to wait for an appointment with their usual stylist. Many have gone without pay for six weeks or more.
“We need the support right now,” she said.
Despite lingering anxieties, Hohmann has found a bit of humor in the situation, observing that some customers cut their hair during the closure.
“Most people have waited, but there are a few that we’ve had to fix a few things,” she said with a chuckle.