PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Platteville Common Council has announced the selection of four finalists for the position of city manager, according to a press release.
They are Richard Downey, administrator of the Village of Kronenwetter, Wis.; Clinton Langreck, Green County, Wis., human resources director; Adam Ruechel, administrator of the Village of Marshall, Wis.; and Patrick Vander Sanden, administrator of the City of Columbus, Wis.
The candidates will visit Platteville on Oct. 9 and 10 for interviews.
“The council was impressed with the qualifications of the candidates,” Common Council President Barbara Daus said in a press release. “We look forward to meeting these selected individuals and hearing about their interest in Platteville and the skills and knowledge they would bring to our community.”
Thirty people submitted applications for consideration, according to the city’s recruitment consultant, Public Administration Association LLC.
The city’s former city manager, Karen Kurt, departed the position in August after accepting a position of executive director of the East Central Iowa Council of Governments in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Nicola Maurer, the city’s administration director, has been serving as the city manager in an interim capacity since Kurt’s departure.