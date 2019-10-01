ASBURY, Iowa – Authorities say an Asbury man faces Iowa charges multiple weeks after leading police on a pursuit that topped 100 mph and ended with his arrest in Jo Daviess County, Ill.
Austine J. Thomas, 24, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Monday at his residence on a warrant charging eluding, as well as a charge of interference with official acts. Thomas also faces multiple traffic citations, including driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway, failure to obey traffic control devices, speeding and reckless driving.
Court documents state that Asbury police attempted to stop Thomas on Sept. 14 because they suspected he was driving while barred from doing so. Thomas allegedly sped away from police, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.
Dubuque police attempted to stop Thomas at Dodge and Hill streets, but Thomas’ vehicle continued into East Dubuque, Ill.
East Dubuque authorities stopped the vehicle and Thomas was taken into custody. Thomas also faces a felony fleeing charge in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court. A preliminary hearing in that case is set for Oct. 9.