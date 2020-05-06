WOODMAN, Wis. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Grant County.
Ernest H. Reynolds, 65, of La Crosse and formerly of Boscobel, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County coroner, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 3:10 p.m. on Wisconsin 133 just north of Grant County C, southwest of Woodman. A press release states that the motorcycle that Reynolds was riding left the roadway on a corner, traveled down an embankment, struck a tree and passed through a barbed-wire fence. Reynolds was thrown from the bike, which came to rest against another tree.
Wisconsin 133 was closed for a short time due to the crash.