PEOSTA, Iowa -- Northeast Iowa Community College will honor an alumna, alumni family and retiree for their service and leadership during an upcoming ceremony.
Natalie Nemmers and the Marvin and Maria Ney family will be inducted into the college's Hall of Fame during a virtual ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. Larry Kruse will be posthumously inducted as a recipient of the Outstanding Retiree Award, according to a press release.
Nemmers completed a practical nursing diploma at NICC but went on to become a teacher and then school counselor at Hempstead High School in Dubuque. She helped start a women's leadership conference for teenagers and has advised various student organizations.
The Ney family founded Paramount Ambulance in 2003 in Dubuque. Since then, "every member of the family has either completed a degree, diploma or numerous continuing education courses," the college said, and younger family members have taken NICC courses in high school.
Kruse worked at NICC from 1997 to 2018 as a member of the Learning Center and Writing Center faculty. He volunteered at Presentation Lantern Center in Dubuque. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he donated his stimulus check to the center to help immigrant students. He was also a member of the local 100+ Men Who Care chapter.