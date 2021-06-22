The City of Dubuque and local organizations will host a series of events to mark National Pollinator Week.
Events will take place through Sunday, June 27, according to a press release.
Events include:
- Carnegie-Stout Public Library StoryWalk at the Bee Branch. The library is opening a permanent StoryWalk at the Bee Branch Creek Greenway. The first book featured will be “The Hidden Rainbow,” by Christie Matheson. The StoryWalk begins near the bus stop on East 22nd Street.
- The Sixth Annual Summer Sustainability Fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Bee Branch Creek Greenway. Dubuque organizations will showcase sustainability efforts. This event features activities, interactive booths and crafts, musical entertainment, raffle giveaways and electric vehicle viewing.
- Movie in the Park: “Bee Movie” at the Bee Branch at 8:45 p.m. Friday in the open green space along Prince Street between East 22nd and East 24th streets. Participants should bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks.
- Trash Pick-Up for Pollinators from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Lower Bee Branch. Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency is hosting a trash collection event. Volunteers are encouraged to register in advance at cityofdubuque.org/pickup4pollinators. Volunteers should meet at the East 16th Street overlook.