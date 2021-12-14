The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors chose one incumbent and two new applicants to fill three vacancies on the Dubuque County Board of Health, instead of approving a member who has served through the pandemic.
Career nurse Diane Pape-Freiburger has served on the Board of Health since being appointed three years ago. By the time the COVID-19 pandemic came around, she was serving as vice chairwoman under Chairman Tom Bechen.
Since then, Pape-Freiburger has helped steer the board through its most challenging period, relying on decades of understanding and connections in the county’s health care system.
Pape-Freiburger’s term was set to end on Dec. 31, making her spot one of three vacancies needing to be filled. She applied to retain her seat on the board.
It was Pape-Freiburger’s experience and the pressing duties of the Board of Health continues to face — the ongoing pandemic and hiring a new health department director — that inspired Supervisor Ann McDonough to move twice on Monday for Pape-Freiburger to remain.
“Diane Pape-Freiburger has served a full term, which is very rare on our board of health,” McDonough said. “Faced with the process of hiring a new director, having some longevity has value to me because they’re starting brand new, fresh as we try to organize ourselves. They have weathered citizen comment at public hearing and reapplied to serve. In this world, that has meaning.”
But, both of her attempts died without seconds, as both Supervisors Harley Pothoff and Jay Wickham wished to make room for new voices, given that 13 people applied for the three vacancies.
“I think we should, if someone’s term is up, replace them with someone new to keep the applications coming in,” Pothoff said. “If we’re not going to let anybody new in, we’re going to quit getting applications.”
Wickham commended Pape-Freiburger, however, recalling late nights when she answered his phone calls, early in the pandemic.
“It’s been very difficult times, a lot of testing topics related to the pandemic that weren’t straightforward,” he said. “It’s hard to replace her, but participation from the citizenry and new people on boards are helpful … Someone can step in and fill her shoes.”
Pothoff did join McDonough in re-appointing current Board of Health member Amy Crow Sunleaf, who was appointed this year to finish the term of a previous member. Wickham voted against that appointment.
Supervisors also appointed Dr. Marsha Horwitz, a retired physician, and Jessica Smith, outpatient pharmacy supervisor at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.