Ballroom Advertisements 2
Bands performing at area ballrooms were advertised in the Oct. 26, 1956, Telegraph Herald.

 Telegraph Herald

Do you have stories, information or photos of old ballrooms and dance halls in the tri-state area? The Telegraph Herald would like to include them in an upcoming section.

We hope to profile the following sites: Royal Palais (Galena, Ill.), Moonlite Gardens (Menominee, Ill.), Radio Danceland (East Dubuque, Ill.) Twilight (Dickeyville, Wis.), White’s (Rockville, Wis.), Modernistic (Boscobel, Wis.), Checkerboard (Prairie du Chien, Wis.), Driver Opera House (Darlington, Wis.), Empire (Manchester, Iowa), Lakeside (Guttenberg, Iowa), The Dells (Durango, Iowa), Pape’s (Balltown, Iowa), Danceland (Baldwin, Iowa), Melody Park (Preston, Iowa), Danceland Park (Bellevue, Iowa), Lombardi’s (St. Catherine, Iowa), Crystal (Dubuque) and Melody Mill (Dubuque).

