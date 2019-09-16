Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. This week, we high-light developments in Dubuque and Bellevue, Iowa.
A new business in downtown Dubuque is filling a void and racking up customers.
Downtown Billiards opened its doors at 1850 Central Ave. about two weeks ago, according to owner Kenny Thein. The business allows customers to play pool and darts in both informal and league settings.
It also features a bar and kitchen, which serves a variety of burgers and sandwiches.
“The feedback so far has been great,” said Thein. “They’re impressed by what we have to offer and how it looks inside, and they’re just excited to have something opened up again.”
Pool sharks in Dubuque recently have had fewer options for billiards.
Thein previously owned Heat Billiards & Grill, at 1850 Central Ave., but closed that operation in 2017. But the recent closure of Cue Master Billiards created a void in the market and partially inspired him to open a new incarnation of his pool hall.
Returning customers will find that the facility is “brighter and more modern,” Thein said. While there weren’t any major renovations, the location did get “a facelift” with new carpeting, a fresh paint job and more.
Thein envisions Downtown Billiards as a family-friendly place. He noted that the location features a small selection of arcade and pinball machines.
He also plans to start up youth leagues to get a new generation interested in pool and darts.
“It’s a family-friendly place — somewhere you can go with your kid,” he said. “This isn’t your typical tavern.”
Thein said the business also will give back to the community. He said the facility will host multiple benefits, including an October darts tournament dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer.
Downtown Billiards is open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. weekdays and noon to 2 a.m. on Saturdays. It is closed Sunday.
CAR WASH TO CHANGE HANDS
A pair of brothers from Bellevue, Iowa, soon will take over their hometown’s longtime car wash and convenience store.
Devon and Chase Kueter will officially take ownership of The Car Wash, 800 State St., at the beginning of October.
“We were born and raised in Bellevue and we love it,” said Devon. “We knew we always wanted to stay local and be part of the community. We’re excited for this opportunity.”
The siblings have spent their post-high school life preparing for such an opportunity.
Devon aims to graduate in the spring of 2020 from University of Dubuque, where he is a double major in business and marketing. He said Chase, who graduated this spring, also studied business and marketing.
The Kueters will take the reins from Jerry and Karen Theisen, who have owned The Car Wash for more than three decades. In addition to the car wash, the business includes a gas station and convenience store.
Devon Kueter said the Theisens have “operated a good, successful business,” and said he won’t try to reinvent the wheel as a new owner.
“We want to keep everything basically the same for the first couple of years,” he said. “Maybe after that, we’ll look at making some minor improvements.”
The Car Wash can be reached at 563-872-5716.
PERFORMANCE INSTITUTE EXPANDS
About four years after opening in Dubuque, a multi-faceted athletic training and education business is expanding.
Merge Performance Institute began operating in a 3,600-square-foot space at 2300 John F. Kennedy Road last month, according to co-owner Jim Romagna.
The business offers customized fitness programming to a wide range of clients, including individuals, athletic teams and corporate customers. Merge focuses on the pillars of performance, education, fitness and sports medicine to offer customers a well-rounded experience.
Romagna said the business has become known for its personalized training.
“This is not a haphazard fitness experience and we don’t use a cookie-cutter approach,” he said. “We screen the client, look at their goals and design a program accordingly. Everything we do is under a trained eye.”
Romagna co-owns the business with physical therapist Jason Meyer. Initially, Merge operated within the same footprint as Meyer’s physical therapy business, which is located in a separate space at the same address.
As Merge continued to grow, however, it became clear that the business needed its own space.
“Now we have a great space where we can offer group fitness classes or one-on-one training and even have educational series, where we can bring speakers in here,” Romagna said.
Merge Performance Institute can be reached at 563-588-3891.