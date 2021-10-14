PEOSTA, Iowa — Authorities on Wednesday released more details about a shooting Tuesday in Peosta that left one man injured.
Desmond Jimerson, 29, of Manchester, was shot multiple times, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department. He was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, and authorities reported that he was in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.
Authorities responded just after midnight Tuesday to 110 Peterson Drive, No. 16 in Peosta for a report of “a possible burglary in process with one subject being shot.”
A press release states that Jimerson had been involved in an “earlier disturbance” elsewhere with Rachel Wright, 29, who lived at the Peterson Drive residence. Wright returned to the residence afterward.
Jimerson also came to the residence and stood outside talking to Marcus Neal, 34, who owns the home. Neal asked Jimerson to leave and tried to close the door, but Jimerson started pushing the door open “to force entry into the residence,” the release states.
“Neal subsequently pulled a handgun and shot Jimerson multiple times while Jimerson was inside the residence,” the release states.
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said Wednesday that he could not elaborate on the incident too much beyond what was included in the press release, but he said Jimerson and Neal were connected by Wright.
“Our understanding is that they did not know each other personally, but they were both associated with Rachel Wright,” he said.
Kennedy said authorities are waiting for Jimerson to be released from the hospital before filing any charges against him in connection with the incident.
“He’s going to be in the hospital for a few days, so there’s no huge rush since he can’t go anywhere,” he said. “But we’re discussing with the county attorney about what to charge him with.”
He said authorities still are looking into whether Neal will face charges for his involvement in the incident, but Kennedy said he did not believe there were any pending charges as of Wednesday morning.