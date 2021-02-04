PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums will host the first of seven online Zoom events as part of its Winter Lyceum series.
Platteville native and museum volunteer Patrick Daniels will discuss Rollo Jamison’s life in Beetown and the effort to locate a new home for his collection and move it to Platteville, according to a press release.
The event will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. Tickets are $4 and can be purchased at www.bit.ly/2YAcq6o.
People also can purchase season passes for the seven lectures for $20.
Links to the lectures will be provided upon registration.