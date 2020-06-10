Dubuque police reported quickly solving a business break-in Tuesday morning, finding the alleged getaway vehicle about 20 minutes later.
Brenden M. Tarrence, 20, of 1820 Loras Blvd., was arrested at his residence on charges of second-degree burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said at least one minor also was involved, but the 17-year-old’s name and any related charges have not been released.
Court documents state that police were alerted at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday that Beecher’s Beverage, 1691 Asbury Road, had been burglarized. Store surveillance video showed a person in a black sweatshirt and tennis shoes pull down an exterior camera, then break a window in a side door of the business. The person took alcohol and tobacco products. Police found blood and a hammer at the scene.
An employee chased the burglar to a vehicle, which police reported locating at 1820 Loras Blvd. at 2:07 a.m., its hood still warm. Inside it was stolen alcohol and vaping materials.
Police eventually were granted a search warrant for the residence. They located Tarrence, the 17-year-old and two other minors inside.
One of those minors and Tarrence both reported that Tarrence drove the 17-year-old to the store and the 17-year-old broke in, according to documents.
The 17-year-old denied doing so, but he had a still-bleeding cut on his right hand, according to police. Other items stolen from Beecher’s were found in the residence, along with a black sweatshirt with blood on it, a pair of tennis shoes with blood on them and a pistol.