ELIZABETH, Ill. – Jo Daviess County Farm Bureau has joined with other county farm bureaus in northwest Illinois to donate money to provide milk to local food pantries, according to a social media post.
The farm bureaus are donating $5,000 to Northern Illinois Food Bank and River Bend Foodbank to use to purchase more than 1,900 gallons of milk for 31 local food pantries.
In addition to Jo Daviess County, participating county farm bureaus include those in Carroll, Stephenson, Ogle and Winnebago-Boone.