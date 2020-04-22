News in your town

Jo Daviess County Farm Bureau joins neighboring organizations to donate money for milk

1 killed, 2 hurt when vehicle crashes into Iowa County highway maintenance truck

Health system that includes Dubuque hospital announces furloughs, pay cuts for executives

Pandemic puts new spin on 50th anniversary of first Earth Day

Juvenile injured when ATV flips, hits fence near Darlington

Home destroyed by fire in Grant County; no injuries reported

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday morning)

Transmission company awards grants to food banks in tri-state region

Historic preservation conference scheduled for Dubuque to be held online

Dubuque neighborhood improvement grant applications now available

TSA event at Dubuque airport canceled due to COVID-19

Shilling to step down as leader of Wisconsin Senate Democrats

After losing daughter, family donates her organs, giving Dubuque man gift of life

DRA delays grant allocation, grapples with huge losses at Dubuque casinos

2 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 5 other local counties with new cases

As jobless rates rise, vast majority of area businesses see negative impact from COVID-19