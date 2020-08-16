Police said one person was injured Friday when a driver ran a red light and caused a crash in Dubuque.
Hai V. Nguyen, 44, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a police report.
The crash occurred at about 10:40 a.m Friday at the intersection of Central Avenue and 17th Street.
The report states that Chad B. Schroeder, 44, of Dubuque, was westbound on 17th when he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection and collided with Nguyen’s southbound vehicle. The report states that both vehicles were totaled.
Schroeder was cited with failure to stop at a steady red light signal.