SAVANNA, Ill. — The story of a half-century-old, family-owned-and-operated retail chain in northern Illinois is about to enter a new chapter.

Sullivan’s Foods, established by John and June Sullivan in 1967 in Savanna and now with 11 grocery store locations in northern and central Illinois — including in John Sullivan’s hometown of Stockton — is in the process of being acquired by a larger, Minnesota-based retail chain.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.