SAVANNA, Ill. — The story of a half-century-old, family-owned-and-operated retail chain in northern Illinois is about to enter a new chapter.
Sullivan’s Foods, established by John and June Sullivan in 1967 in Savanna and now with 11 grocery store locations in northern and central Illinois — including in John Sullivan’s hometown of Stockton — is in the process of being acquired by a larger, Minnesota-based retail chain.
Coborn’s Inc., based in St. Cloud, Minn., is a 102-year-old employee-owned grocery retailer with nearly 10,000 employees and 77 grocery stores in six Midwestern states. Coborn’s acquisition of Sullivan’s should be completed early this summer.
“The sale makes perfect sense for our family and for our employees,” said Susie Sullivan Dauphin, a daughter of John and June Sullivan and the current property manager for the Savanna-based family firm.
The Sullivan’s story begins with a Jo Daviess County farm boy who discovered he had a knack for operating a grocery store meat department, then that he had a knack for operating an entire grocery store and ultimately that he had a knack for developing a regional chain of grocery stores.
“My dad was definitely an entrepreneur, and he was a visionary,” Dauphin said.
The late John Sullivan’s knack has resulted in a firm employing approximately 800 people, with 11 grocery stores, a convenience store, three hardware stores, a central office and a warehouse. In addition to Savanna and Stockton, Sullivan’s has grocery stores in the Illinois communities of Freeport, Kewanee, Lena, Marengo, Mendota, Morrison, Princeton, Mount Morris and Winnebago. The firm’s hardware stores are located in Savanna, Mendota and Winnebago.
“The Sullivan family has run their family of stores with great care and is a highly respected retailer,” Chris Coborn, the chairman and CEO of Coborn’s, said in a statement provided to the Telegraph Herald.
Coborn said all of Sullivan’s existing employees will be hired by his firm, and all Sullivan’s stores will continue operating under that name.
“We look forward to having the entire Sullivan’s team join our team,” Coborn said.
Kathy Christensen, vice president of human resources at Sullivan’s and another daughter of John and June Sullivan, said her family’s decision to sell the firm was based on the realities of operating a regional chain.
“We acknowledged that in this business, you need to either continue to grow and expand or you need to find (a company) who has the same interests and level of desire that your company has,” she said. “Coborn’s has come along at a good time for us, and we felt like it was a good thing to do.”
John Sullivan died in August 2020. He was 80.
“Even before my dad died, he had said, ‘You should think about selling if you’re not going to grow the company any further,’” Christensen said.
Born in Stockton in 1940, John Sullivan entered military service in 1959 and received his first taste of the grocery business on a part-time basis shortly thereafter.
“He worked in a meat department in Oklahoma, cleaning and doing other stuff,” Christensen said. “When he got out of the service, he worked for Dick’s Supermarket in Platteville, Wis. He ran a deli department for them.”
By then, John and June Sullivan had started a small family.
“He realized that he had the knowledge, the drive and the need to take care of his growing family, so he decided to come to Illinois,” Christensen said. “There was a small grocery store here in Savanna that was up for sale.”
Several years after the 1967 launch of Sullivan’s in Savanna, John and June Sullivan expanded the business with the addition of a second store in his hometown of Stockton.
“A few years after that, he added a store in Morrison,” Christensen said.
Christensen characterized her dad as an innovator in the grocery business — a man who gained insight into his customers’ shopping patterns and adopted technological advancements to aid retailing.
“He put in some of the first (checkout) scanners when they became available,” she said. “My dad was head of the Illinois Food Retailers Association at one time and always tried to keep abreast of what was going on in the industry. He worked a lot of hours. He was very successful because he was very personable and his mind was always going, always cranking. He was a mover and a shaker.”
John and June Sullivan eventually had six children.
“All six of us grew up in the business,” Christensen said. “When the boys were in fourth or fifth grade, they would work by saving pop bottles and the girls started out as cashiers. We all started working.”
John and June Sullivan also encouraged their children to go to college and pursue their own careers.
“However, five of us (siblings) returned to the grocery business and made that our careers,” Christensen said.
In addition to Christensen and Dauphin, the Sullivan siblings and their titles include Scott Sullivan, president; Bryan Sullivan, vice president of advertising and Mike Sullivan, vice president of information technology.
Dauphin said the family was able to work together to operate the firm.
“We all have an understanding that you have to separate business from personal lives, and we’ve been very fortunate to be able to do that,” she said. “We all have different opinions, but at the end of the day, we have been able to respect each other and our opinions.”
Christensen said the siblings’ children — the third generation — also have been involved in the business.
“What we were taught was to work, so we have tried to teach our kids to work, too,” she said. “All of our kids worked in the business going through high school and college. One of the grandchildren, Michael Dauphin, has been the Savanna store manager. Scott’s son, Joe, is a meat manager.”
The Sullivan siblings continued to grow the business, even as John Sullivan stepped away — somewhat.
“My dad ended up venturing off when he was about 55, and he started being more of a consultant to us,” Christensen said. “He went back to full-time farming, but he still came in every day to check on us.”
Christensen said her family was grateful to the various communities of the firm’s locations.
“The communities have been very welcoming,” she said. “They have appreciated having us there in the rural communities.”
