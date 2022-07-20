DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Darlington man was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation for stabbing another man in the neck.
Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl, 34, was sentenced in Lafayette County Circuit Court immediately after pleading guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
“At the end of the day, what this really is about is alcohol consumption fueled by anger and fueled by revenge for things that happened before,” said Judge Duane Jorgenson when issuing the sentence. “In terms of rehabilitation, the experience that the defendant had gone through in the criminal justice system is rehabilitation in itself.”
Charges of substantial battery intending bodily harm and burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon were dismissed.
As part of his probation, Tlaxcaltecatl is prohibited from consuming alcohol or possessing knives or other weapons.
County District Attorney Jenna Gill and Tlaxcaltecatl’s attorney, Morgan Sauder, both asked for the three-year probation sentence. The maximum sentence for the conviction is 60 years in prison.
Court documents state that police responded March 19 to 307 Main St. for a report of a fight involving knives.
There, police found a man, only identified as “Victim 1” in documents, sitting on a bed with “blood all over his upper body.” Tlaxcaltecatl was found lying on the floor, crying and bleeding from the face. Two large knives were found in a sink.
Documents state that the two men did not live together but worked together.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Darlington. He had a 5-centimeter laceration on his hand that required 11 sutures. He also had a 26-centimeter laceration that extended from his right ear to his neck that needed 16 staples and 20 sutures.
“The laceration extends through the earlobe in a continuous fashion, nearly transecting the lobe entirely,” documents state.
The victim reported that he has been asleep when Tlaxcaltecatl came into his bedroom with two knives and threatened to kill him, documents state. A struggle ensued, during which the victim said Tlaxcaltecatl stabbed him. The victim told police he eventually was able to hold Tlaxcaltecatl down.
The victim reported he did not know the reason for the attack but that Tlaxcaltecatl “has been known to lose his mind when consuming intoxicants.” Document state that Tlaxcaltecatl’s blood alcohol content after the incident was about 0.23%.
However, Sauder said Tuesday that the attack followed soon after a different fight that occurred when Tlaxcaltecatl was at the victim’s apartment drinking with the victim’s roommates.
“The victim and all the victim’s roommates ganged up on him,” Sauder said. “Higinio was beaten severely. Then, they put him in his vehicle and drove him home.”
She said Tlaxcaltecatl returned to the victim’s apartment with knives, still angry about the previous fight. She added that Tlaxcaltecatl was beaten again by the men after seriously injuring the victim with the knives.
Documents state that the victim and his roommates told police that Tlaxcaltecatl had not been at the apartment for at least a week prior to the knife attack and did not report either additional fight noted by Sauder.
During the hearing, Sauder said the victim and his roommates’ reports to law enforcement included “fear-based lies” about the events of the night and that they “omitted the part where they nearly killed Higinio.”
Gill also noted the initial fight between Tlaxcaltecatl and the victim, though she said there was a “little bit of a disagreement on who was the primary aggressor.”
“The victim agrees that the defendant is not a terrible person,” Gill said, referencing a written victim impact statement not read in court. “The victim agrees he’s not a bad person, but alcohol makes him behave in a negative way. I think a very emotional and heated situation caused the defendant to act this way. I don’t think he’s a threat to the public.”
Gill also said perhaps a heavier sentence for Tlaxcaltecatl, who is from Mexico, is the question of his ability to stay in America. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has a 72-hour hold on Tlaxcaltecatl, who could be deported.
Tlaxcaltecatl also spoke at the hearing through an interpreter.
“I’m stupid,” he said. “I let alcohol influence me. I recognize my mistake. I’m sorry, and I want to ask for a favor to let me back out to work, and I make a promise to everyone here that I will never drink again in my life.”
While Jorgenson ultimately agreed with the attorneys’ reasoning for probation, he said Tlaxcaltecatl should have reported the initial altercation with the victim to law enforcement instead of bringing knives back to the victim’s apartment.
“The lesson here is you don’t take the law into your own hands,” he said.