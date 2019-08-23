St. Mark Community Center in Dubuque recently spearheaded the delivery of school supplies for 2,000 students in Dubuque County and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
The supplies will be used by students in the Dubuque and Western Dubuque community school districts, Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque and the East Dubuque, Ill., school district. Volunteers from John Deere Dubuque Works and members of the Dubuque Police Department distributed the supplies.
The initiative also relies upon volunteers from McGraw-Hill Education and from the community.
Visit stmarkyouthenrichment.org or call 563-582-6211 for more information.