MANCHESTER, Iowa — The City of Manchester has experienced more than 10% in revenue growth since 2011, according to a recently released report.
City Council members received the audit report at their latest meeting, although the future of these documents is uncertain.
City Manager Tim Vick explained the pool of firms willing to do governmental audits is dwindling, which could make this annual audit difficult to perform in the future.
The 45-page report, which is available for viewing on the city’s website, gives an overview of the city’s finances, along with suggestions to keep the city’s accounting practices in compliance.
One point of interest that Vick highlighted showed that in 2011, the City of Manchester brought in $5,704,389, which has increased to $6,461,622 in 2020.