Hanover man charged with murder
A Hanover man was arrested Wednesday on first-degree murder charges for allegedly fatally shooting another man last week. David A. Van Winkle, 37, is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm. His bond has been set at $1 million.
All of the charges relate to the July 14 death of Dana C. Clark, 47, of Galena.
Authorities received multiple 911 calls of a shooting at about 8:40 p.m. that day on private property in rural Hanover. A press release initially released by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff ’s Department stated that Clark was confronted by Van Winkle for allegedly trespassing.
Airport terminal to be named for Tuskegee Airman
The City of Dubuque will name its airport terminal in honor of a pioneering Black World War II combat pilot amid a national reckoning over race relations in America.
The Dubuque Regional Airport Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to endorse and accept a petition filed by Dubuque resident Dawnelle Gordon to name the airport terminal in honor of Robert L. Martin, a Dubuque native and Tuskegee Airman.
There was no discussion by commission members.
However, the effort will require an estimated $100,000 be raised by supporters for the design, construction and installation of a monument sign commemorating Martin.
An online fundraising page has been created to solicit donations to pay for Martin’s name to be added to the terminal and build a memorial in his honor, and donations are being accepted by the NAACP Dubuque branch. Airport Director Todd Dalsing said federal regulations prevent airport funds from being used to pay for the terminal naming.
Murder suspect denied bond
The man accused of a fatal shooting in downtown Dubuque this month made his first court appearance Wednesday after being apprehended in Michigan.
Meanwhile, newly released court documents include additional details related to the killing, including a connection between the accused killer and the victim.
Deonte W.B. Ellison, 25, had his initial hearing in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County Wednesday morning via videoconference before Associate Judge Robert Richter. Richter set a $2 million cash bond on the murder charge but also imposed a no-bond hold for an unrelated parole violation.
Ellison is charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in relation to the shooting death of Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, near the corner of Loras Boulevard and Bluff Street on the evening of July 2.
Dubuque County records more COVID-19 deaths
Two more deaths of county residents with COVID-19 were reported from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday. The toll moved to 26. It marked the second straight day in which there was a related death, after one person died in the previous 24-hour span. Prior to that, the county had just one related death in the previous five weeks. A total of 13 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Wednesday, according to the most recent state data. That tally was two lower than on Tuesday.
Eviction cases surge after pause
More than 70 eviction cases arrived at Dubuque County magistrate courts in the past week, despite several area programs aimed at stopping them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on May 26 that a moratorium on evictions she put in place in mid-March would end. The Iowa Supreme Court decided local magistrate courts would begin hearing eviction cases on July 13.
From July 13 to Tuesday, 80 hearings for eviction cases were scheduled at the Dubuque County Courthouse, according to court calendars. Several were hearings for the same case, but most were unique.
County officials mull school safety gear
Dubuque County supervisors and county Board of Health members on Monday weighed whether it was appropriate for county funds to be spent purchasing personal protective equipment for staff and students in schools.
“PPE (personal protective equipment) — masks, supplies, thermometers, hand sanitizer — there may be a need for us to provide some of this in the schools,” said Board of Health Chairman Tom Bechen during his budget amendment pitch to the supervisors.
It was not specifically included in the board’s $865,800 amendment proposal, but it was one thing that the Board of Health considered when estimating needing $100,000 for PPE purchases in the next nine months. While not yet a specific proposal, it became the hottest topic of debate in nearly 40 minutes of discussion.
Supervisor Ann McDonough took issue with the idea of the county footing the bill for such a purchase since the school districts have the authority to levy taxes themselves.
“We don’t often run to using our tax dollars to support other taxing bodies,” she said.
10 seek open council seat
A Dubuque City Council seat set to be filled by appointment drew 10 applicants, including a man who previously held the position for 12 years.
Council members have indicated they intend to appoint someone on Monday, July 27, to fill the First Ward seat vacated earlier this month by Brett Shaw. The ward covers much of the southern and western half of Dubuque.
The appointee would hold the seat until the Nov. 2, 2021, election, unless residents petition to have the seat filled by special election.
Applicants are: Steve Baumhover, Susan Farber, Michaela Freiburger, Otto Krueger, Kevin Lynch, J. Bruce Meriwether, Lou Oswald, John Pregler, David Rokusek and Amy Crow Sunleaf.
Chart-topping rapper coming to Dubuque
Flo Rida is scheduled to take the stage on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Five Flags Center. The facility shared details about the show with the Telegraph Herald prior to them being publicly announced Tuesday morning.
A maximum of 2,500 tickets will be sold — well below the facility’s capacity — to help with social-distancing precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 400 tickets will be sold for the floor, while the remainder will be general admission seats.
Tickets for Flo Rida are available only online at FiveFlagsCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.