JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. -- The Jo Daviess County Farm Service Agency is accepting county committee ballots.
The locally elected committees shoulder responsibility for making national farm programs fit the needs of local farmers. In staggered, three-year terms, they also oversee the operation of the county office and select the county director.
Those of legal voting age, with an interest in farmland as an owner, operator, tenant, sharecropper or with eligibility to participate in an FSA program — including spouses — can vote in the election and serve on the committee.
Local Administrative Area LAA No. 3 is conducting its election. Townships include Berreman, Elizabeth, Hanover, Derinda, Pleasant Valley and Woodbine. Candidates are Dean Groezinger, Benjamin Lehman and Dennis Steffes.
To request a ballot, call 815-858-3418, ext. 2.
Persons with disabilities who require accommodations can contact Cory Cassens at 815-858-3418, ext. 2, or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.