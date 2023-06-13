Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
BAGLEY, Wis. – An upcoming program will commemorate the 350th anniversary of the arrival of Jesuit priest the Rev. Jacques Marquette and fur trader Louis Joliet at the mouth of the Wisconsin River.
“The Great River Explorers” will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15 and again at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at Wyalusing State Park, 13081 State Park Lane, Bagley.
