The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Romell D. Enoch, 21, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
- Amber L. Hollesen, 30, no permanent address, was arrested at 7:53 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging voluntary absence from custody and three counts of probation violation. Court documents state that Hollesen did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on March 26.
- Logan J. Siegert, 30, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at 6:25 p.m. Monday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Siegert assaulted Charity Siegert, 34, of the same address.
- Quinton D. Brown, 30, of Dyersville, Iowa, was arrested at 9:47 a.m. Monday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Court documents state that Brown assaulted Olivia J. Brown, 25, of the same residence, in the presence of their 1-year-old child.
- Tiffany J. Spark, 33, of 2230 Francis St., reported a fraud cause resulting in the theft of $4,200.