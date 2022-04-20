The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Anthony J. Avila, 34, of 2593 White St., was arrested at 6:27 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree harassment and contempt.
  • Samantha J. Jasper, 25, of 2484 Pinard St., reported a case of wire fraud resulting in the theft of $500 between 1:39 and 2:54 p.m. Monday at her residence.
  • Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1700 Rhomberg Ave., reported $1,100 worth of criminal damage done to a bench around 9:55 a.m. Monday at the church.

