Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
POTOSI, Wis. – A southwest Wisconsin group hosts a car and tractor show later this month.
Potosi’s Warren Lodge #4 Free & Accepted Masons hosts its 10th annual Car & Antique Tractor Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17, at Holiday Gardens Event Center, 101 Brewery Hollow Road.
Gates open at 8 a.m.
Registration is $10 per vehicle. Admission is $2 for spectators.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.