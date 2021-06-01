State officials plan on spending more than $10 million on repaving a highway bridge in Dubuque that connects to Wisconsin.
The project is one of several recently outlined in the Iowa Department of Transportation’s draft five-year improvement plan for 2022 through 2026. The plan also includes the replacement of multiple major highway bridges in Dubuque County and a $25.8 million project to repave a two-mile causeway that connects the island of Sabula to the nearby bridge to Savanna, Ill.
The plan is divided into fiscal years, which begin on July 1 of each year.
Major Dubuque Projects
In fiscal year 2024, Iowa DOT plans to mill and repave the bridge on U.S. 151 that crosses over Kerper Boulevard and the Peosta Channel. The project is estimated to cost about $10.6 million.
Sam Shea, district planner for the DOT, said recent annual inspections of the bridge have determined that the road surface is in poor enough condition that a surface overlay will be required.
“We’re going to be milling off whatever the surface material is, and then repaving that driving surface,” Shea said. “It will mostly be a repair.”
Shea said the cost estimate of the project will likely change over time.
Two major bridge replacements are also planned in Dubuque County, including a $4 million replacement in fiscal year 2025 of the highway bridge on Dodge Street that crosses over Middle Fork Catfish Creek, just east of the Finnin Ford car dealership, and a $6.8 million replacement in fiscal year 2026 of the highway bridge on U.S. 20 in Dyersville, about 0.6 miles west of Iowa Highway 136.
Shea said the bridges selected for replacement were determined by annual inspections and reviews of each bridge’s maintenance records.
“We’re looking to determine the overall deterioration of each bridge,” Shea said. “We are trying to anticipate the deterioration of the bridge over the next five years.”
Shea added that the Iowa DOT will also look to complete its reconstruction of a portion of Iowa Highway 3, formerly Highway 52, on stretches of road between Luxemburg, Holy Cross and Rickardsville. The final two phases will take place in 2022 and 2023 and will collectively cost about $31.4 million. The 2022 project will include road reconstruction from the east junction of Pfeiler Road to about 0.7 miles north of Boy Scout Road. The 2023 project will pick up from Boy Scout Road and continue reconstruction on to the southern end of Sherrill Road in Sageville.
Sabula bridge project
One of the more substantial projects planned in the tri-state area involves the repaving of a two-mile causeway that spans along the Mississippi River and connects Sabula and the Savanna, Ill., bridge. The $25.8 million project is scheduled to begin in 2025. Shea said the causeway, which was first constructed about 80 years ago, is consistently subject to flooding and now requires repaving.
Henry Kramer, Sabula City Council member, said the causeway acts as a vital connection between Sabula and Savanna and is in need of repairs.
“There is a lot of traffic that goes through that causeway,” Kramer said. “Any work on it would be beneficial to both communities and both states.”
Shea said much of the causeway will be reconstructed to better withstand consistent flooding from the Mississippi River.
Delaware County highway project
In 2024, DOT officials intend to spend $16 million on grading and repaving about 10 miles of Iowa Highway 13, located just north of Manchester, Iowa, and ending at the intersection with Iowa Highway 3.
Shea said the project will include repair of the road and the widening of shoulders where it is needed. Drainage infrastructure will also be improved.