HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — With a determined grin, 2-year-old Liam Vogt pulled himself up onto the couch in his Hazel Green home.
A second later, he was airborne, jumping from the sofa to the carpet. Upon impact, the reduced muscle tone in his legs meant they failed to support him, and he flopped onto his belly with a thump.
There was a moment of silence. Then, a joyful smile split Liam’s face, and he turned around to pull himself onto the couch again.
“He’s an adventure seeker,” said his mother, Kirstin Vogt. “You know he’s thinking, ‘My brother jumps, so why can’t I jump?’”
Liam has Down syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes developmental and intellectual delays. But the social toddler doesn’t let that stop him from doing anything his brother Henry, 3, does — or at least trying his best.
“We don’t hide it, but it’s not the focus for Liam,” Kirstin said. “There’s so much more to Liam than just his Down syndrome diagnosis.”
Monday, March 21, marks World Down Syndrome Day. The day of recognition takes place on March 21 each year, a chronological reference to the third copy of the 21st chromosome shared by people with Down syndrome.
Both the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors and Dubuque City Council plan to issue proclamations at their meetings on Monday declaring the day as World Down Syndrome Day.
Kirstin and her husband, Joe, learned of Liam’s diagnosis at their 20-week pre-birth appointment in October 2019.
Doctors in Dubuque and Iowa City both detected abnormalities on an ultrasound, including a shortened nasal bone, extra skin at the back of the neck and a heart defect typical of babies with Down syndrome. A week later, blood work confirmed the diagnosis.
“You have this picture of what your life is going to be like, and in a matter of 30 seconds talking to a doctor, everything has changed,” Joe said.
He and Kirstin were overwhelmed and anxious about what their child’s future would hold.
“There was a lot of fear,” Kirstin said. “I worried about what he was going to be able to do, what his heart defect meant for us, what that meant for having a job.”
The couple leaned on family for support, including Joe’s brother Ben and his wife, Lisa, whose son Lincoln also has Down syndrome. Ben and Lisa offered legal advice, pointed the Vogts toward therapy programs and related literature and helped them manage emotions and expectations.
Liam was born in Iowa City on Jan. 31, 2020. By then, Kirstin and Joe had been able to come to terms with his diagnosis, and after hearing all the possible outcomes from doctors, they were thrilled their son was healthy.
“When I held him for the first time, and when I went down to the NICU and saw that he was OK, … I sobbed,” Kirstin said. “I was just so relieved.”
Keeping Liam healthy was a priority for the Vogts over the next year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He had open-heart surgery at 5 months old to repair a hole in his heart, and family members stayed as quarantined as they could for his first 18 months.
Now, Liam is a boisterous and healthy toddler. He works with physical and speech therapists, learned to walk just before his second birthday and communicates through several basic words and plenty of vocalization.
“All of that just means just a little bit more … because he has to work just a little bit harder, so those milestones are cool,” Joe said.
Liam, toddling across the carpet, lost his balance and took a tumble.
“And then we have mistakes,” Joe said, laughing. “But we get right back up again, don’t we?”
Liam grinned and pushed himself to his feet.
The Vogts are involved with Dubuque Area Down Syndrome Society, a group founded in 2011 by local residents Tammie March and Carla Riley. It now has about 120 members and provides resources, advice and support for people with Down syndrome and their families.
“It’s been a comfort to see the different stories and the questions people ask,” Kirstin said. “It’s been nice to have that as an extra resource.”
Henry is very protective of his little brother, and the two are inseparable, according to their parents. They feel Henry’s interactions with Liam are essential for their younger son’s development.
“Henry doesn’t know it, but he’s constantly modeling for his little brother, and he naturally just does a good job of talking to Liam,” Joe said.
The Vogts are expecting their third child in August. Kirstin has considered the possibility that the baby might have Down syndrome but said that “wouldn’t change a thing” about their family and their love for the child.
She encouraged parents of children with Down syndrome not to look at their child’s diagnosis as a disadvantage.
“They are the creatures of their own path,” she said. “They’ll tell you what they need and what they want, they’ll develop their personalities, and it’s a great ride.”