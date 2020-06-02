The Galena Farmer’s Market is scheduled to hold its opening date this weekend.
Occurring from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 6, vendors will be located on Commerce Street in front of the Old Market House, according to a post on the Galena Farmer’s Market Facebook page.
Similar to other markets, social distancing practices will be enforced, and all vendors will be required to wear masks. Hand-washing stations will be placed throughout the area, and plastic bags will be supplied to customers.
To reduce socialization at the market, customers will not be allowed to handle products until they purchase them, and pets are prohibited.
Items offered will include produce, baked goods, raw honey, meats, coffee, plants, soaps and face masks.
For more information, call 563-542-0996.