The Dubuque League of Women Voters will host a pair of online candidate forums.
Local legislative candidates will be the focus of the first forum, held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, according to a press release.
Invited participants include Iowa state Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and her Republican challenger Jennifer Smith; and Iowa state Reps. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, who is running unopposed, and Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, and Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, and challengers Pauline Chilton, a Republican from Dubuque, and Ryan Quinn, a Democrat from Dyersville.
The second forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, and will feature Dubuque County Supervisor Dave Baker, D-Dubuque, and his Republican challenger Harley Pothoff and two candidates running unopposed for county office – auditor candidate Kevin Dragotto and Dubuque Sheriff Joe Kennedy.
There will be no in-person audiences for these forums. Questions for the candidates may be mailed to League of Women Voters, P.O. Box 123, Dubuque, IA 52004 or submitted online at lwv.org/local-leagues/lwv-dubuque.
Both forums will be broadcast live and rebroadcast several times on Dubuque City Channel 8 or digital 117.2, as well as online at cityofdubuque.org.