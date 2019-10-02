A former Manchester, Iowa, nurse accused of stealing painkillers and morphine from patients faces up to 14 years in prison and could lose her nursing license as part of a plea agreement.
Katie L. Boll, 31, in September pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to two charges related to using her position to steal opioids from patients. She initially faced 14 felony charges, 12 of which were dismissed as a result of the plea deal.
Boll pleaded guilty to tampering with a consumer product resulting in injury and acquiring Oxycodone by “misrepresentation, fraud, deception and subterfuge.”
According to a federal indictment, Boll, then a nurse at Manchester’s Good Neighbor Home, stole morphine from patients and diluted the leftover solution with mouthwash to cover her tracks. Court documents also allege Boll stole 50 hydrocodone pills from patients.
She also is accused of taking prescription painkillers Tramadol and Oxycodone, as well as Tylenol with Codeine, from patients and replacing the drugs with over-the-counter painkillers.
In addition to a possible prison term, she faces up to $500,000 in fines and terms of supervised release. She might be required to pay restitution and forfeit her nursing license, the agreement stated.
A sentencing date has not yet been set.