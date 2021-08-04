DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Iowa residents who won a lottery to buy tickets to next week’s Major League Baseball game in Dyersville are being asked to shell out hundreds of dollars for the seats.
But local fans said their childhood ties to the Field of Dreams and the pride that comes with hosting an MLB game in Dubuque County outweigh the cost.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” said Dubuque resident Kayla Even, 28, a sales force administrator who will attend the game with her husband. “We were really willing to pay whatever.”
Last month, the MLB announced the Iowans-only lottery for the Aug. 12 game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, but officials have not indicated how many seats are allocated to Iowa residents.
The Dyersville stadium has a seating capacity of 8,000, and season ticket holders of both the White Sox and Yankees had a chance to enter separate lotteries for tickets.
Several local residents who spoke with the Telegraph Herald after tickets went on sale at 11 a.m. Tuesday said they were priced at $375 each. Each person could buy two seats.
Lottery winners were notified Monday afternoon that they would be able to buy tickets.
“I was driving in the car with my husband, and I was checking Powerball numbers,” said Nicole Miller, 33, a blood drive coordinator with the American Red Cross. “I was just like, ‘Holy cow, I am a lottery winner.’ He thought I meant the Powerball.”
Many read their congratulatory emails with skepticism.
“I thought it was a scam,” said Brian Steuer, 43, who helps oversee operations at Deere Employees Credit Union in Dubuque. “I honestly was more in a daze that I might have won and really questioned if it was legit. An hour later, I sent a text to my friend — ‘I think I might have won a chance to buy tickets.’”
The tickets were sold to the Iowa lottery winners on a “first-come, first-served” basis, and MLB said tickets were not guaranteed.
Instructions indicated they are good for bench-style seating along the third-base side, extending toward left field.
Purchasers also said MLB indicated that the views from some seats might be obstructed and that winners might receive seats that are not in consecutive order.
Once they can find a baby-sitter to watch their newborn, 2-year-old and 5-year-old, Nicole Miller intends to join in the pre-game festivities in Dyersville with her husband, Alex Miller.
“With COVID, we haven’t taken many vacations,” she said.
But it remains an open question for Andy Bonnet, 47, a former chef at Dubuque’s Pepper Sprout restaurant, who will accompany him.
He had forgotten he signed up for the lottery until he read the email at his Decorah, Iowa, home Monday.
“I stood up and starting yelling at my wife, and then I started texting all my friends,” he said. “Plenty of my friends are Yankees fans. They were excited and kind of jealous at the same time because plenty of them would like to go.”
All tickets are digital and delivered through an MLB app and will be scanned at turnstiles using a smartphone.
Purchasers were required to utilize a credit card with an Iowa billing address, according to the MLB instructions, but they will be able to transfer tickets to other guests before the game.
It is unclear whether guests must accompany the original ticket purchaser, but seats already are trading hands at online reseller StubHub, with asking prices for tickets ranging from $1,500 to $10,000.
Several winners flinched at the thought of reselling their tickets at a higher markup.
“I feel like it would be a terrible thing to do,” said Kody Klein, 25, a welder at John Deere Dubuque Works. “I feel like I would blow something that was gifted to me.”
He has not been presented with any offers to date.
“It would take a lot of money,” Klein said.
Much of winners’ reluctance stems from the nostalgia associated with the Field of Dreams.
Steuer, a Dubuque native, visited it growing up and attended a screening of the 1989 film, which starred Kevin Costner, upon its release. Steuer’s grandfather played an extra on the set, although his scene did not make the final cut in the movie.
Steuer’s only regret is that the Chicago Cubs are not playing.
Dubuque attendees who spoke with the TH overwhelmingly aligned themselves with the Cubs, meaning many will not root for the White Sox at the Field of Dreams.
Instead, many will cheer for former Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who was traded last month to the Yankees.
“It’s healing to my pain of losing Anthony Rizzo,” Klein said. “I named my dog after Anthony Rizzo.”
He has resigned himself to back the Yankees with his girlfriend.
“I never thought I would say that,” Klein said.