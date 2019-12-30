An Asbury, Iowa, woman linked to a marijuana ring was recently sentenced to probation.
Victoria L. Dieter, 19, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a felony controlled substance violation.
Dieter was given a deferred judgment and sentenced to two to five years of probation. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
According to court documents, authorities found a package containing 3 pounds of marijuana in Dieter’s bedroom on Jan. 10. Later that day, investigators executing a search warrant at the East Dubuque, Ill., home of Devin R. Keller-Schueler, 20, found a receipt showing a $2,500 wire transfer that Dieter made to Keller-Schueler’s girlfriend, Payton Helling, 19, of East Dubuque.
Authorities said Keller-Schueler orchestrated a scheme in which large quantities of marijuana were shipped to the tri-state area from states in which the drug can be purchased legally. When authorities searched his home, they found 14 pounds of marijuana, $17,000 and a gun.
Others arrested in connection to the scheme include Keller-Schueler and Helling, as well as Austin T. Gehri, 19, and Michael W. Small, 19, both of rural Dubuque, and Caleb L. Birch, 19, of 2289 Schroeder St.