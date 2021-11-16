Sorry, an error occurred.
COLESBURG, Iowa -- State officials will host an open house next week to discuss a stewardship plan for a wildlife area in Delaware County.
The meeting about Ram Hollow Wildlife Management Area, east of Colesburg, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Colesburg Community Center, 220 Jackson St.
Participants will discuss a proposed forest wildlife stewardship plan for the 819-acre site. The plan is a guide for future management of the wildlife area.
