MANCHESTER, Iowa — West Delaware Community School District recently released a survey to learn what kind of infrastructure improvements or other updates residents hope to see completed at the school district.
“We have waited a long time, and we have been really good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” said Superintendent Kristen Rickey. “We really feel like it is past due that we do some of this work, and we need to move forward in some fashion.”
She said the school district began working with energy- saving and planning company SiteLogIQ in 2018. The company conducted an extensive study of the school district and found many outdated elements.
Rickey said the company compiled the survey to gauge residents’ opinions and learn what they will be willing to pay for if the school district holds a bond referendum. SiteLogIQ will present the survey results during the school board meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
The survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/59R897M.