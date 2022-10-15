EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — After years of fundraising and planning, East Dubuque District Library officials have accepted a bid for and are moving forward with a major renovation and expansion.
Library Director Brian Gomoll said this week that the library’s Board of Trustees accepted a $1.49 million bid from Tricon Construction Group for construction of the project at the library, 122 Wisconsin Ave. The work will include a new community room with space for up to 100 people, along with new study rooms, an expanded children’s area and additional storage space.
After a first round of bids for the project came back about $1 million over the budgeted $1.6 million last summer, library officials agreed to cut costs by using cheaper finishes, reducing renovations to the existing building and eliminating some planned outdoor features.
A second round of bids earlier this year yielded more favorable results, and Gomoll said library officials were “very happy” to accept Tricon’s bid this week.
Initial construction already has begun, with contractors completing minor excavation and cement work, but Gomoll said the library intends to hold a groundbreaking in the near future.
“A lot of people in the community and outside of it put a lot of effort and support into this,” he said. “We are excited to start moving forward.”
The project is being funded through a combination of a $400,000 grant from CVR Partners, which operates the East Dubuque nitrogen fertilizer plant; a $433,000 grant from Illinois’ Public Library Construction Grant Program; $400,000 in community donations; and a pledged $400,000 gift from an anonymous East Dubuque family.
Gomoll said once construction begins in earnest in the coming weeks, he expects it will take about 12 to 18 months to complete. The library plans to remain open during that time.
Library Foundation Board Member Jerry Enzler said the renovation will fill “an important need” in East Dubuque, particularly the community room, which will be open for community organizations and groups to use.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our community here, and the community has really stepped forward with donations and contributions,” he said. “Whether it’s been grants or major donors or small donors, it’s just been tremendously rewarding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.