EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — After years of fundraising and planning, East Dubuque District Library officials have accepted a bid for and are moving forward with a major renovation and expansion.

Library Director Brian Gomoll said this week that the library’s Board of Trustees accepted a $1.49 million bid from Tricon Construction Group for construction of the project at the library, 122 Wisconsin Ave. The work will include a new community room with space for up to 100 people, along with new study rooms, an expanded children’s area and additional storage space.

