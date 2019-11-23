EPWORTH, Iowa — An Epworth man accused of driving a golf cart while intoxicated in an incident in which a Dubuque man was seriously injured now faces two new charges.
Douglas M. Ernzen, 40, of Epworth, was charged this month in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with serious injury by vehicle-operating while intoxicated and serious injury by vehicle-reckless driving. He originally had been charged only with operating while intoxicated, but no longer faces that charge.
He entered a written not-guilty plea recently to the two new charges. His next court hearing is set for Jan. 27.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the area of 501 First Ave. NE in Epworth at about 10:45 p.m. Aug. 3. They found Bradley J. Wolfe, of Dubuque, lying on the shoulder of the road with a “serious head injury,” court documents state. Wolfe was taken by ambulance to a Dubuque hospital, then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Investigators determined that Wolfe “had been jumping up and down” on the back of a golf cart driven by Ernzen when he fell off, hitting his head on the pavement. Passengers of the golf cart told investigators that Ernzen said, “I can’t get an OWI,” and fled from the scene before emergency responders arrived, court documents state.
Enzen later admitted to authorities to driving the golf cart and said he “freaked out” when Wolfe fell.
A blood sample taken at 2:50 a.m. Aug. 4 was sent to the state crime laboratory. A “retrograde extrapolation report” determined that Ernzen’s blood alcohol content at the time of Wolfe’s fall was 0.126%, documents state. The legal driving limit in Iowa is 0.08%.