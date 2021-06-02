RYAN, Iowa -- A former Delaware County woman will serve life in prison without parole for killing her husband.
Revette A. Sauser, 52, was sentenced this week in the Iowa District Court of Delaware County after a jury in May convicted her of first-degree murder. Under state law, such a conviction carries an automatic life sentence in prison without parole.
Court documents also state that Sauser cannot have any contact with her husband's three adult children for five years.
Revette Sauser fatally shot Terry Sauser in their Ryan home in 2011. During her trial last month, prosecutors argued that Revette Sauser planned to kill her husband out of anger and jealousy, while the defense maintained that she accidentally shot Terry Sauser.
Sauser previously was sentenced to 40 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, second-degree kidnapping and going armed with intent in relation to her husband's death. As part of that plea deal, a charge of first-degree murder was dismissed.
However, Sauser later claimed her attorney was ineffective for allowing her to plead guilty to kidnapping without enough facts to support the charge.
The Iowa Supreme Court agreed with Sauser’s appeal but ruled that the original charge of first-degree murder must be reinstated if the kidnapping charge couldn’t be justified.
That ruling prompted last month's trial, which was held in Clayton County to ensure an impartial jury.