EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Volunteer firefighting has become a tradition for Joe Heim’s family.
The East Dubuque fire chief has had three uncles, his father and now two daughters serve on the volunteer department.
But in a family full of firefighters, Heim now has a notable distinction: The Illinois Fire Chiefs Association has named Heim its volunteer fire chief of the year.
“(You) couldn’t find anyone else more dedicated,” said East Dubuque City Manager Loras Herrig. “There’s no one who’s worked harder for the honor.”
The award, issued annually by the association since 2001, recognizes leaders for outstanding work in “public education and life-safety achievements, work within the community and contributions to the Illinois Fire Service,” according to a letter announcing the award.
The award is one of the state’s most prestigious for the fire service, city and state fire officials said, but it wasn’t an honor Heim sought. City and fire department officials assembled and submitted Heim’s application for volunteer chief of the year in secret.
Heim learned he had been nominated on Friday, when he received the letter announcing the honor.
“It was a big surprise,” he said. “I knew absolutely nothing about it. (I) didn’t even know my name was put in.”
Volunteer firefighter Craig Haigh worked to assemble Heim’s application. A retired 19-year chief of the Hanover Park Fire Department turned safety consultant, Haigh regularly makes the drive to East Dubuque to work a weekly 24-hour shift with the department.
While he does it to “keep (his) head” in the business of firefighting and emergency medical technician services, Haigh singled out Heim’s leadership as part of his particular enthusiasm for the East Dubuque fire service.
“It’s one of the best days of the week for me, to come out and do that,” Haigh said.
Haigh, himself a past recipient of fire chief of the year at Hanover Park in the professional department category, said Heim’s high standards for his volunteers are what makes the East Dubuque Fire Department successful.
Heim has headed the 36-volunteer department since 2001, after joining out of high school in 1993. He also serves as fire chief for Rock Island Arsenal Fire and Emergency Services, a professional fire service, where he has worked since 2001.
“In Chief Heim, there’s no difference in the level of professionalism between a volunteer and professional department,” Haigh said. “The residents will expect the same, and the fire is going to hurt the same.”
Haigh was among three firefighters who endorsed Heim in his application. East Dubuque Fire Department chaplain Tom Walsh and Terry McMaster, director of the Illinois Quad Cities’ 911 dispatch center and former fire chief of Rock Island Arsenal, also submitted letters of recommendation.
Alsip Fire Chief Tom Styczynski served on the panel that selected Illinois’ top fire chiefs. Styczynski cited Heim’s dedication to community engagement as a significant factor in his selection as volunteer chief of the year.
“He’s very big in the community, does a lot of big events,” Styczynski said.
The Alsip chief singled out the East Dubuque Fire Department’s Back-to-School Safety Day, during which firefighting equipment is “strategically staged” throughout the city to remind drivers to watch for student pedestrians, as well as the cadet program that recruits teenagers to become volunteer firefighters when they graduate.
Heim cited construction of the fire training facility on Fentress Lake Road in 2015 and bringing back ambulance service in recent years as key contributors to his success.
On a more personal note, he thanked his wife and his two children — who are an EMT and firefighter/EMT with the East Dubuque department — for their support, as well as his volunteer firefighters.
“They go out and do the work and help me look good, and I really appreciate it,” Heim said.
Heim will be honored at a Fire Chiefs Association banquet on Oct. 18 in Peoria, which he will attend alongside past and current chiefs of the year.
Haigh said the experience is a “humbling” one, but getting the association to recognize Heim was a point of personal pride.
“They really represent, at least for our state, the leaders, the people who have shaped the Illinois fire service,” Haigh said. “For Chief Heim to be on that stage with that group, it was a pretty great honor for me to get him on there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.