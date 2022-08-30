08292022-edchiefjosephheim2-sg
Buy Now

East Dubuque, Ill., Fire Chief Joe Heim has been recognized as volunteer fire chief of the year in Illinois.

 Stephenn Gassman

EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Volunteer firefighting has become a tradition for Joe Heim’s family.

The East Dubuque fire chief has had three uncles, his father and now two daughters serve on the volunteer department.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.