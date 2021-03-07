Questions surrounding which legislative bills did and which didn’t survive the first “funnel” week of the year were answered Saturday by Dubuque Democratic lawmakers.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum and state Reps. Lindsay James and Chuck Isenhart shared their thoughts during this month’s crackerbarrel, hosted by Dubuque Federation of Labor. About 35 people tuned in to watch the virtual event.
Federation President Tom Townsend, who moderated the forum, said invitations were sent to other state lawmakers who represent Dubuque County but no responses were received.
During the forum, lawmakers discussed a bill that would give school districts less funding based on the number of days the 1619 Project was used in their curriculum. The Pulitzer Prize-winning project of the New York Times Magazine focuses on the lasting consequences of slavery. The year 1619 is the first documented year that slaves were brought to America.
James said that bill “died” in the House chamber during funnel week, which was this past week. Bills must pass out of their first committees in either the House of Representatives or Senate to remain “alive.” Tax-related or spending bills are not impacted.
This year, James said, she has noticed “an undercurrent conversation of race” in many of the bills introduced.
“There is concern about what’s being taught,” she said. “We all know our academic universities are trying to help us think critically about our lives and question the world. It’s an attempt to think more deeply, not an attempt to indoctrinate.”
A bill that would double the handling fee paid to redemption centers and give retailers the ability to opt out of collecting containers if a redemption center is within 20 miles of the retailer survived the funnel, Jochum said.
Distributors charge retailers 5 cents for every can and bottle they deliver. Distributors later pick up the recycled containers and pay the retailers or redemption centers 5 cents, plus a penny handling fee, for each one.
If a container is not recycled, the distributors keep the 5 cent fee.
“I would like to see us capture that money that right now the distributors get,” she said. “That money should be flowing into our water-quality issues, recycling programs and a lot of environmental issues that right now we don’t have the money to pay for.”
Jochum briefly discussed a bill that would provide greater protections for residents who rent at Iowa manufactured housing parks, which she said has now become a “shell bill.”
“There were many provisions that are not there anymore,” she said. “What happens next is all the parties involved still have the opportunity to sit down and find things they can agree on.”
Isenhart said one bill he has worked on will be debated on Monday, March 8. The bill would provide tax credits to homeowners who want to reinvest in their homes if they are located in urban revitalization districts.
“This is a small bill that attempts to target resources toward (the) problem that ‘redlining’ created,” he said.
The next local crackerbarrel session will be held at 9:30 a.m. April 3 by Iowa Federation of Labor.