MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A woman recently pleaded not guilty to a charge for allegedly shooting four times at a squirrel on her mother’s porch in Maquoketa, with one of the shots nearly hitting a neighbor when it ricocheted.
Janice E. Caine, 60, of rural Maquoketa, is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with reckless use of a firearm causing property damage. Her next court hearing is set for Sept. 4.
Court documents state that Caine was trying to kill a squirrel in her mother’s screened-in porch at 205 Thomas Ave. at about 6:25 p.m. May 29.
Police said she fired a 9 mm handgun at it four times. Two of the shots “were not able to be accounted for.” The third hit a children’s playground set, struck a stainless steel smoker and ricocheted to hit the home of Justin G. Taylor at 207 Thomas Ave. It caused an estimated nearly $2,600 worth of damage to his property.
“The fourth discharge of the gun struck the ground less than 2 feet away from where (Taylor) was standing,” documents state.
There is no mention of the squirrel being struck.