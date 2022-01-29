A local church is leading an effort to help welcome a family of Afghan refugees to Dubuque.
New Life Church in Dubuque recently received government approval to bring a refugee family to the community.
Kyle Rains, pastor of New Life Church, said a family of 10 Afghan refugees is coming to Dubuque, though a date of arrival has not been confirmed. However, housing for the family will be ready today.
“We just have a heart for people that are marginalized and are struggling,” Rains said.
He said the church got involved with helping Afghan refugees in August, when Afghanistan’s government collapsed and tens of thousands of people were displaced. New Life Church held a supply drive after finding out a community of refugees was living at Fort McCoy, which is near Sparta, Wis.
Rains said a group from the church connected in November with Samaritan’s Purse, a national relief organization helping Afghan families resettle in the U.S. After that meeting, the group made a plan to show how the Dubuque community could support refugees, Rains said.
Now that the plan has been approved, members of the group are waiting to see what support the family will need after arrival, he said.
New Life Church has been working with various community organizations in support of the group’s effort: Catholic Charities, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, Greater Dubuque Development Corp., Resources Unite, Hills & Dales, Presentation Lantern Center, City of Dubuque and Children of Abraham.
Josh Jasper, president and CEO of Resources Unite, said his organization helped deliver furniture this week to the house where the refugees will stay.
“As the family settles in, much of what we’ll focus on is getting them connected to the area and connecting them to all the resources,” he said.
Jasper said Resources Unite has seen families from various cultural backgrounds and traditions come to Dubuque over the years, and moving to the area can be an overwhelming experience for those families.
“It takes a real proactive effort to make someone feel welcome and help someone feel part of the community,” he said.
Rains said he hopes to see more refugee families settle in Dubuque in the future.
“It’s a question of housing, for the most part,” he said. “We’re hopeful that, now that we’re approved, we’ll be able to settle several families here, not just Afghans. We’re just starting there because of the crisis.”
Rains said he is developing a list of items the incoming family needs to settle in.
More information about how to support the refugees can be accessed at newlifedbq.com/afghanistan.