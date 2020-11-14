News in your town

Lafayette County supervisors to hold meeting focused on county EMS

2 individuals, 1 family to be inducted into NICC Hall of Fame

Blasting marks start of $55 million building project at UW-P

'Something we won't forget:' Dubuque sisters compete on Family Feud amid pandemic

4 more COVID-19-related deaths in area; 182 cases in Dubuque County

New report: National survey shows uptick in organic sales, farms in recent years

Dubuque police: 2nd teen in stolen vehicle with stolen gun linked to 4 armed robberies

With another facility, Dubuque Co. has most nursing home outbreaks in state

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

181 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours

Lancaster restaurant closed due to COVID-19 cases