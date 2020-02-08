At least four people recently were charged with participating in a riot after police said a New Year’s brawl at a Dubuque bar escalated into massive street fight in which multiple gunshots were fired.
Edward D. Adams, 27, of 2170 Central Ave., was arrested Thursday on two counts of participating in a riot. Alfonso Faison Jr., 30, of 1492 Locust St., was arrested Thursday on a single count of participating in a riot.
On Friday, Tamara S. Washington, 27, of 504 W. 17th St., and Cameron Adams, 22, of 908 1/2 Rhomberg Ave., each were arrested on two counts of participating in a riot.
Police were called to The Venue, 285 Main St., at 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1 to investigate a fight between about one-dozen patrons, according to court documents.
Surveillance footage allegedly showed a verbal confrontation between patrons that escalated into a large fight. Multiple people were punched, one person was hit with a bar stool and a bystander accidentally was struck in the face with a pool cue.
The combatants had left the bar by the time police arrived. However, the conflict apparently resumed with many of the same people at about 2 a.m. near the intersection of East 19th and Jackson streets.
The fight broke up when several gunshots were fired, according to court documents. Police found five slugs that had impacted a home in the 1800 block of Jackson Street and five spent .40 caliber casings nearby.
Several other people were identified in court documents as participants in the conflict. Details about additional arrests and charges in connection to the incident weren’t available Saturday.